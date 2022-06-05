DIGG Trading Down 33.6% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $5,402.56 or 0.18130060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $13,242.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.