DIGG Price Tops $5,449.75 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5,449.75 or 0.18123720 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $15,647.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 989.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.89 or 0.12498706 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00432085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.