DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

