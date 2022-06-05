Diageo’s (DGE) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.71) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($55.67) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.76).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,622 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,838.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,801.70. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($52.00). The stock has a market cap of £83.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($50.70) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,443.35). In the last three months, insiders purchased 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

