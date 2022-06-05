Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,772 shares of company stock worth $8,638,088 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

