Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will report $4.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $5.14 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,772 shares of company stock worth $8,638,088 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,206. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

