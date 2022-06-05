Dev Protocol Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $489,251.38 and $5,760.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.