Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $64,310.02 and approximately $70.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001305 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

