Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.72.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

