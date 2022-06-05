Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $133.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.25.

NYSE SJM opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

