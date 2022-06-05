Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Head to Head Comparison

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Denny’s and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 18.24% -52.44% 9.51% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Denny’s and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 5 0 2.63 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $16.94, indicating a potential upside of 65.57%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $398.17 million 1.59 $78.07 million $1.19 8.60 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.94 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Summary

Denny’s beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

