Degenerator One Day Volume Hits $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00195068 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00329067 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

