DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $514.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006883 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,688,806 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

