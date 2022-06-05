Deeper Network Market Cap Achieves $50.87 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $1.68 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.47 or 0.11425649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00436861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.