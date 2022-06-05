DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DarioHealth.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

DRIO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 300,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,746. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.33. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 391.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,092 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DarioHealth (DRIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.