D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505,577 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of VICI Properties worth $46,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

