D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 284,107 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284,107 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $41,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.
About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.