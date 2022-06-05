D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 689,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,727,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

GLBE stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

