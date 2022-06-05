D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $37.93 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.86% of Commercial Metals worth $37,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

