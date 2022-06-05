Cyclone Protocol Price Down 7.6% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $6,242.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $49.68 or 0.00165799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004327 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00409982 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004261 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.