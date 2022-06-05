CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.66 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.