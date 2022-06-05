Cushing Asset Management LP Takes $525,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

CRGY stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.