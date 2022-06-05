Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 98,885 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Cushing Asset Management LP decreased its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,885 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in View were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in View in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of View during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

VIEW stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

