Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,325 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 25.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,372,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 673,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $23,126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERII opened at $21.39 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

