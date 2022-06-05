Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $9.63 Million Position in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 990,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in EG Acquisition by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in EG Acquisition by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 744,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 708,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in EG Acquisition by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EG Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

