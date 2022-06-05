Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,861 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sun Communities by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 369.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.51 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.