Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,116 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

