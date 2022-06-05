Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 6,153 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $535.58 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $468.86 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.39 and a 200 day moving average of $612.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

