Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

