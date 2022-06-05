Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,298.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,425.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

