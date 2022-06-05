Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

