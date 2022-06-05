Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

