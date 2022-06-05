Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000.

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

