Cubiex Power Trading Down 2.2% This Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $3,441.85 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

