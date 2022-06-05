Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

