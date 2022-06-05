Crown Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Crown has a market cap of $902,676.87 and approximately $86.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,825,702 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

