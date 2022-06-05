Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,860 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($112.10).

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($110.07) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($113.87) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($117.66) to GBX 8,600 ($108.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 152 ($1.92) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,758 ($85.50). 275,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,312.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,114.46. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,340 ($80.21) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($132.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($89.02), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,228,629.45). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($101.21), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,340.08). Insiders sold a total of 15,483 shares of company stock worth $109,296,571 in the last ninety days.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.