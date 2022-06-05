Credit Agricole S A Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,586,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 348,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 303,270 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

