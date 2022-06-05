Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

