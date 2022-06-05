Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.