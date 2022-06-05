Credit Agricole S A Acquires 34,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 566.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of LAC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.