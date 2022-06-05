Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,917 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

