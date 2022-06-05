Cream Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Cream has a total market cap of $8,042.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,669.65 or 0.99847268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00196280 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00116958 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00193977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003314 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

