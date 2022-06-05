Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $111.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $149.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

