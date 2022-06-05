Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $36.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Coursera news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $2,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Coursera by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 750,946 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

