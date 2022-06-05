Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3363 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

