Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

