Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.280-3.312 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.09-$13.29 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $342.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.56.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.