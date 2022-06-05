Contrasting Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -1.50% 3.32% 0.64% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% -2.01% -690.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.78%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 2.83 -$48.20 million ($0.43) -106.86 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 6.58 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.