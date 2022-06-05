Contrasting Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 35.22% 13.83% 4.90% Redwood Trust 39.78% 12.87% 1.31%

12.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Redwood Trust 0 2 4 1 2.86

Redwood Trust has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Redwood Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 4.73 $47.28 million $0.90 17.43 Redwood Trust $575.00 million 2.15 $319.61 million $1.89 5.45

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.